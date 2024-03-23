Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of COLD opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.