Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.38

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 4057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $510.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.