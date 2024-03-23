Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.38

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 4057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $510.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.