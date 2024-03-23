Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,812,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,677 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

