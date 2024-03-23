Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Jackson Square Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
