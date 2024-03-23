Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Up to $205.06

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $205.06, but opened at $213.37. Applied Materials shares last traded at $211.16, with a volume of 623,917 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.25. The firm has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

