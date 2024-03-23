argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $356.95

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $356.95, but opened at $410.81. argenx shares last traded at $405.50, with a volume of 190,356 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $346.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.42.

Get argenx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on argenx

argenx Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -78.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.99 and its 200-day moving average is $438.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in argenx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of argenx by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,925,000 after buying an additional 449,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in argenx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.