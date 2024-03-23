Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.74 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the period. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.