ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up to $970.92

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $970.92, but opened at $1,005.01. ASML shares last traded at $993.96, with a volume of 213,272 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

Get ASML alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $386.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $903.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $742.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.