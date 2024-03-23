Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.67.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

TSE ATH opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.26. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$5.39.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4588131 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

