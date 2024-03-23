Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 46,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ATO opened at $116.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.99. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.