AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 316.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,247 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

