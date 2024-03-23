Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.56

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $58.49, with a volume of 18191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

