Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.56

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $58.49, with a volume of 18191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

