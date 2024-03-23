Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.73.

View Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $316.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 137.53 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $325.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.34.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.