Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,180 Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,124.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 660.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 303,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $808,000.

PVAL opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

