Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $57.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

