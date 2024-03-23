Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $419.48 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.18 and a 52-week high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

