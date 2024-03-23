Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 431,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Holley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Graham Clempson bought 59,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $246,937.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,897.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Holley

Holley Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE HLLY opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. Holley Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $511.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Holley had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holley Profile

(Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.