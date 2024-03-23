Barclays Lowers ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $7.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.58. ADT has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ADT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,602,712,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ADT by 781.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,959,785 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

