Barclays Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $77.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Get KB Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Trading Down 0.3 %

KBH stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 32.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 188.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 36.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 935.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 83,924 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.