Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $12.28

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $11.21. Bilibili shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 7,480,242 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bilibili by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 5,117.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 242,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

