Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $12.28

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $11.21. Bilibili shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 7,480,242 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bilibili
Bilibili Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bilibili by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 5,117.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 242,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
Featured Stories
