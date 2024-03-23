BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 364,123 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $673,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 75.3% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 42.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 213,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,226 shares of company stock worth $1,942,250. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

