BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYAFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 364,123 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $673,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 75.3% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 42.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 213,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LBTYA

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,226 shares of company stock worth $1,942,250. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.