BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,805 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 154,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,780,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

