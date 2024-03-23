BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.89.

FDS stock opened at $447.78 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

