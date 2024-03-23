BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $654,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -226.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

