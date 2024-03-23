BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $744,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $13,992,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.