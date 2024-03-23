BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Graniteshares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $21.39 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

