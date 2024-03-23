BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WNS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 3.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WNS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in WNS by 7.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. WNS has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

