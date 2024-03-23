BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

