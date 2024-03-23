Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

BOLT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.93. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Featured Stories

