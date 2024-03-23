Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Shares of SAM opened at $307.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $287.33 and a 12-month high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $6,627,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

