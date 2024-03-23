Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Insider Sells $311,520.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $311,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $618.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWMN shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

