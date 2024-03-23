Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up to $52.62

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.62, but opened at $54.86. Braze shares last traded at $55.07, with a volume of 35,289 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.76.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Braze

Braze Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,471 shares of company stock worth $5,013,803. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Braze by 537.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Braze by 180.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,100 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.