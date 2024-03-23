Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $47.10

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.10, but opened at $44.95. Brinker International shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 231,858 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 56,192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 137,354 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,426,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,472,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

