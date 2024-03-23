Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Up to $1,276.00

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,276.00, but opened at $1,328.32. Broadcom shares last traded at $1,338.00, with a volume of 809,880 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,253.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,048.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

