Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Sells C$127,500.00 in Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$127,500.00.

Brompton Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Brompton Corp. sold 900 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total transaction of C$8,955.00.

Shares of TSE:SBC opened at C$9.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.56. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.97 and a 52 week high of C$11.14.

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

