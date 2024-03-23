Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,822 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.64% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

