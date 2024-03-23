Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $3,901,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $255.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

