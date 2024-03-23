Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $245.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.23 and its 200 day moving average is $222.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

