Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,277,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,953,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $175.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $177.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

