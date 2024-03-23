Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,862.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 326,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 54.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 124,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $459.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

