Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $365,696,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,179,000 after purchasing an additional 671,409 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,463,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,134,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

