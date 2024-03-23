Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 386.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,342 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 101,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.