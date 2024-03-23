Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,714 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.67% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter.

KOCT opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $61.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

