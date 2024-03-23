Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.78 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

