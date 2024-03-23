Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

