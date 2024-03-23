Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.60 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.85.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

