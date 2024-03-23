Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.77 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 46.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:KO opened at $60.49 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

