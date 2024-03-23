Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,320,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 10,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $246.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

